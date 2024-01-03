Officials: Person hit, killed by CSX train in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hit and killed by a CSX train in Shelby Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on the tracks near Dover Street.

Shelby Police responded to the scene and found the individual struck was fatally injured.

No further information was made available.

