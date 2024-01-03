Medic: 3 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on I-77 in west Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side near the John Belk Freeway just before 3 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Officials said multiple lanes were blocked for more than an hour. All lanes have since reopened.

Medic confirmed that each of the three patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two vehicles appeared to have been in the crash. One was a sedan and the other was a small SUV. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage during the wreck.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.