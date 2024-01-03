PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in west Charlotte

The crash happened near the John Belk Freeway on Wednesday morning.
Three people were hurt after two vehicles crashed on I-77 north near the John Belk Freeway on...
Three people were hurt after two vehicles crashed on I-77 north near the John Belk Freeway on Wednesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on I-77 in west Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side near the John Belk Freeway just before 3 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Officials said multiple lanes were blocked for more than an hour. All lanes have since reopened.

Medic confirmed that each of the three patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two vehicles appeared to have been in the crash. One was a sedan and the other was a small SUV. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage during the wreck.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

