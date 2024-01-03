PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man pleads guilty to helping wife escape after co-worker killed at Hickory business

The sister of Michelle Marlow says Eric Parker entered the guilty plea in court on Tuesday.
In September, Tangela Parker pleaded guilty to killing Michelle Marlow and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting and killing of a woman at her job in Catawba County in 2021.

The sister of Michelle Marlow says Eric Parker entered the guilty plea in court on Tuesday. He was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Court records show Eric Parker was the manager of TCS Designs in Hickory, where his wife Tangela Parker and Marlow worked.

In September, Tangela Parker pleaded guilty to killing Marlow and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Police said Eric Parker left the building with his wife after the deadly shooting and drove away. The two were found six months after the crime, living in Arizona.

Eric Parker will spend four to six years in prison, according to Marlow’s family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash
Police arrested an 18-year-old after a 19-year-old was shot on Acorn Forest Lane on Oct. 29.
18-year-old arrested months after deadly north Charlotte shooting
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
CMPD working to identify individual suspected of robbing multiple Starbucks locations at gunpoint
Fort Mill high school marching band performs in London for NYE
Catawba Ridge High School marching band performs in London for NYE
A woman reported the incident to police on New Year's Day.
Report: Man exposes himself on Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Jan. 1