Man pleads guilty to helping wife escape after co-worker killed at Hickory business

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting and killing of a woman at her job in Catawba County in 2021.

The sister of Michelle Marlow says Eric Parker entered the guilty plea in court on Tuesday. He was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Court records show Eric Parker was the manager of TCS Designs in Hickory, where his wife Tangela Parker and Marlow worked.

In September, Tangela Parker pleaded guilty to killing Marlow and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Police said Eric Parker left the building with his wife after the deadly shooting and drove away. The two were found six months after the crime, living in Arizona.

Eric Parker will spend four to six years in prison, according to Marlow’s family.

