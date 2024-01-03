Man charged with murdering 64-year-old woman, stealing SUV to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood in September will face a judge on Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeremy Thrasher on Tuesday, exactly four months after Dianne Davis was shot and killed at her northeast Charlotte condo on Orchard Trace Lane.

Court documents state that Thrasher and another man killed Davis and stole her 2019 Nissan Rogue.

Thrasher is charged with conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in the morning court session.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the case but have not yet publicly named him.

