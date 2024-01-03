Making red beans and rice to celebrate National Slow Cooking Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - January is National Slow Cooking Month in the United States, so you know we had to try a recipe for ourselves.

Chef Monica Smith of Chef M Blends came by the QC Kitchen to make some red beans and rice, paying homage to traditional methods in Southern cuisine.

She was even kind enough to share her recipe, which can be found below.

Directions:

In a large pot, combine soaked red beans, andouille sausage, chopped onion, bell pepper, celery, minced garlic, and ham hock. Pour in the chicken broth and add thyme, bay leaves, salt, black pepper, and Cajun seasoning. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer, partially covered, until beans are tender (about 2-3 hours). As the beans cook, mash a small portion against the side of the pot to thicken the mixture. Once the beans are creamy and tender, remove the ham hock, pull any meat from the bone, and return it to the pot. Adjust seasoning as needed. Serve the red beans over a bed of cooked rice, garnished with chopped green onions.

