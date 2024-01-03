PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba Ridge High School marching band performs in London for NYE

By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST
LONDON (WBTV) - One Fort Mill high school band traveled overseas for the new year.

Catawba Ridge High School, whose marching band has only been around for four years, performed in London on New Year’s Eve.

The incredibly decorated group has received many awards in its short existence. Those include:

  • 2023 4A 2nd Place State Championship
  • 2023 4A Upper State Champions
  • 2022 4A State Champions
  • 2022 Bands of America Carolina Regional Grand Champion
  • 2021 3A State Champions

Under the direction of Patrick Butler and David Shives, the band has thrived.

They’ll return on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, and flew to the United Kingdom on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

