Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at Stanly County restaurant
Officials said departments from multiple counties are responding to a fire at Jay’s Seafood.
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Departments from multiple counties are currently responding to a multi-alarm restaurant fire in Stanly County on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The blaze is happening at Jay’s Seafood on Stony Gap Road in Albemarle, Midland Fire & Rescue said.
Officials said units from Stanly, Cabarrus and Montgomery counties have been called to help put out the flames.
This is a developing story.
