PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at Stanly County restaurant

Officials said departments from multiple counties are responding to a fire at Jay’s Seafood.
A multi-alarm fire was reported at Jay's Seafood in Albemarle on Wednesday morning.
A multi-alarm fire was reported at Jay's Seafood in Albemarle on Wednesday morning.(Mgn)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Departments from multiple counties are currently responding to a multi-alarm restaurant fire in Stanly County on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze is happening at Jay’s Seafood on Stony Gap Road in Albemarle, Midland Fire & Rescue said.

Officials said units from Stanly, Cabarrus and Montgomery counties have been called to help put out the flames.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

Pride flag Holly Park Indian Trail
Pride flag draws criticism, violations from Union County homeowners association
Devell Exodus Tyson
Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 in Anson County
CMPD Charlotte crime investigation
Charlotte councilman proposes task force to combat youth crime
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Man charged with murdering 64-year-old woman, stealing SUV to appear in court