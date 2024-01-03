Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at Stanly County restaurant

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Departments from multiple counties are currently responding to a multi-alarm restaurant fire in Stanly County on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze is happening at Jay’s Seafood on Stony Gap Road in Albemarle, Midland Fire & Rescue said.

Officials said units from Stanly, Cabarrus and Montgomery counties have been called to help put out the flames.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.