Officials: Firefighter burned, 2 displaced in north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was burned, and two people were displaced after a north Charlotte house caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.

Officials say the firefighter burned only had minor injuries and was treated at the scene; no other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults displaced, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.