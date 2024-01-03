PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: Firefighter burned, 2 displaced in north Charlotte house fire

The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.
The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.
The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was burned, and two people were displaced after a north Charlotte house caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.

Officials say the firefighter burned only had minor injuries and was treated at the scene; no other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults displaced, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

Police lights (generic).
Anonymous bomb threat made to synagogue in Davidson, officials say
Eric Parker appears at an earlier court appearance. He entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to helping wife escape after co-worker killed at Hickory business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash
Police arrested an 18-year-old after a 19-year-old was shot on Acorn Forest Lane on Oct. 29.
18-year-old arrested months after deadly north Charlotte shooting