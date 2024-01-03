Facebook scam targeting private groups crosses state lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More victims are coming forward after a WBTV report highlighting online scams targeting private Facebook groups across the region.

JoAnne (who didn’t want her last name shared) first shared the scam on Tuesday after she and her husband lost $100 to a scammer selling a couch. After seeing the WBTV report, Mary Ruth Starr emailed the newsroom. She’d seen the same couch listed for sale in Hilton Head, S.C., nearly four hours away.

Starr had initially seen a for sale post about an outdoor patio set.

“The patio set looked great in the pictures; everything seemed okay,” Starr said.

She agreed to purchase the furniture and arranged a pickup time, but a red flag emerged.

“They requested a deposit to hold it, which didn’t seem unreasonable since I was coming from out of town,” she said. “It should have been a major warning sign, but it wasn’t.”

After securing the deposit, the scammer vanished -- the same story that happened with JoAnne.

Side-by-side comparisons reveal the couch pictured in Mary Ruth’s scam ad is identical to the one used to dupe the Union County couple over the weekend. Notably, these scams operate outside the public Facebook marketplace, targeting private groups like “What’s Up Union County” and “Hilton Head Buy Sell.”

The strategy employs realistic pricing to blend in – $400 for a couch blends in among similar listings.

“The price was reasonable, not too good to be true,” said Starr. “The only red flag was the lack of comments on the post. You had to message the seller directly.”

The scams may have different pictures, but their goal is the same - get the ‘buyer’ to send a deposit via an online app like Venmo or Zelle.

“Never send a deposit unless you’ve thoroughly vetted the seller and their company,” said Lt. James Maye of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

WBTV reached out to Facebook and the moderators of the targeted groups for their stance on combating these scams, but no response has been received as of yet.

If you have been the victim of this scam or want a reporter to look into one, you can email jason.puckett@wbtv.com.

