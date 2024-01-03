CMPD working to identify individual suspected of robbing multiple Starbucks locations at gunpoint

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The two incidents happened in the same week.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a person suspected of robbing two Starbucks locations.

The two incidents happened the same week, and the two locations are just a few miles apart.

According to police, the first robbery happened on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Starbucks on Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte.

Police said a man wearing clothing over his face entered the business and robbed it at gunpoint.

“It appears to be a t-shirt that he had cut some holes in,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The second incident happened on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Starbucks on Forest Pine Drive in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage shows a person bundled up in clothing entering the business and robbing it at gunpoint. The footage shows the suspect leaving the business after taking money.

“Starbucks, they do a lot of business, of course, and it’s probably the general perception that they have a lot of cash on hand,” said Smith when asked why he thought Starbucks businesses were being targeted.

The pictures and videos of the suspect do not show the suspect’s face, but police think the same person could be responsible for both robberies.

“We believe that this individual, this suspect, is responsible for these two robberies, and they could be responsible for some more robberies if not positively identified and brought into custody,” said the detective.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

