PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte city councilman proposes task force to combat youth crime

Tariq Bokhari hopes the task force idea could target repeat offenders.
Councilman Tariq Bokhari hopes a special task force could target repeat criminal offenders.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From car thefts and break-ins to gun violence, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has repeatedly said it is alarmed at the rising number of teenagers responsible for such crimes.

While some of the crimes are one-offs, many of them are committed by repeat offenders. Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bokhari wants to target those repeat criminals and hopes to set up a special task force.

First, he wants to know the percentage of crimes committed by repeat offenders and the laws that may not be enforced.

With that data, Bokhari suggested creating a list of repeat criminal offenders, including both youths and adults, then creating new ordinances on the local level and eventually working with lawmakers in Raleigh on state-level solutions.

He also said part of the solution could be holding parents accountable.

“Are there parents that are not accountable? Are there parents?” he asked of repeat youth offenders. “They’re crying out for help and other adult gang members and other folks are pushing them down these paths.”

Bokhari said the task force could include CMPD, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney and other stakeholders.

City Council meets for the first time in 2024 next week, where Bokhari may have an opportunity to float the idea by his colleagues.

Related: ‘We’re not doing enough’: Community leader reacts to ‘alarming’ rise in youth violence in Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

Pride flag Holly Park Indian Trail
Pride flag draws criticism, violations from Union County homeowners association
Devell Exodus Tyson
Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 in Anson County
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Man charged with murdering 64-year-old woman, stealing SUV to appear in court
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks