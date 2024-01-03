Charlotte city councilman proposes task force to combat youth crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From car thefts and break-ins to gun violence, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has repeatedly said it is alarmed at the rising number of teenagers responsible for such crimes.

While some of the crimes are one-offs, many of them are committed by repeat offenders. Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bokhari wants to target those repeat criminals and hopes to set up a special task force.

First, he wants to know the percentage of crimes committed by repeat offenders and the laws that may not be enforced.

With that data, Bokhari suggested creating a list of repeat criminal offenders, including both youths and adults, then creating new ordinances on the local level and eventually working with lawmakers in Raleigh on state-level solutions.

He also said part of the solution could be holding parents accountable.

“Are there parents that are not accountable? Are there parents?” he asked of repeat youth offenders. “They’re crying out for help and other adult gang members and other folks are pushing them down these paths.”

Bokhari said the task force could include CMPD, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney and other stakeholders.

City Council meets for the first time in 2024 next week, where Bokhari may have an opportunity to float the idea by his colleagues.

Related: ‘We’re not doing enough’: Community leader reacts to ‘alarming’ rise in youth violence in Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.