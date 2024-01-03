PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bond denied for man accused of killing 64-year-old woman in Charlotte condo

Police arrested Jeremy Thrasher on Tuesday, exactly four months after the alleged killing.
Dianne Davis leaves behind three sons.
By Caroline Hicks and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood in September faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeremy Thrasher on Tuesday, exactly four months after 64-year-old Dianne Davis was shot and killed at her northeast Charlotte condo on Orchard Trace Lane.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told police they woke to the sound of a woman screaming and a car alarm sounding. One person told police they saw two people attacking Davis and then one person shot her.

Davis leaves behind three sons.

“We’re still thinking she’s gonna pull up in the driveway,” son Fred Lampkin said. “She’s not gonna pull up the driveway. We have to accept that. We don’t want to accept that.”

Davis leaves behind nine grandchildren who had close bonds with her.

“[She was] a family person, a laughter person, a joyful person,” son Corey Davis said.

They hope the person responsible will face life in prison for her killing.

“It’s not going to bring my mom back, but he don’t need to get back out,” Lampkin said.

Witnesses told police they watched them drive off in Davis’ 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Gastonia Police told CMPD the same SUV was used that same day in an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store on New Hope Road, where the men stole two iPhones.

The affidavit says those men sold the iPhones to a GameStop and Walmart in Charlotte.

Police connected Thrasher and another man to the crimes after spotting them on surveillance cameras. Charges against the other man were later dropped.

Police initially arrested Thrasher on Sept. 29 for felony conspiracy. As the investigation continued, it was determined that obtaining property by false pretense was the appropriate charge. He was released on Dec. 11.

According to the CMPD, the investigation into the homicide continued and when probable cause to arrest Thrasher was developed, he was then charged.

He was arrested on Jan. 2.

Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Thrasher is charged with conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

