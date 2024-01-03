Anonymous bomb threat made to synagogue in Davidson, officials say

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An anonymous bomb threat was made to a synagogue in Davidson on Wednesday, according to the town’s communications director.

A search of the location failed to locate any explosives.

Officials say an email was sent to 33 recipients that claimed to “have placed explosives in places of worship throughout the state of North Carolina,” which included a local synagogue in the Town of Davidson.

Police and fire departments were dispatched in response to the threat and requested assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg bomb squad.

Additionally, officials advised that Davidson K-8 School was placed on a limited lockdown to maximize student and staff safety.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.