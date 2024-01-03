PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Anonymous bomb threat made to synagogue in Davidson, officials say

A search of the location failed to locate any explosives.
Police lights (generic).
Police lights (generic).(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An anonymous bomb threat was made to a synagogue in Davidson on Wednesday, according to the town’s communications director.

A search of the location failed to locate any explosives.

Officials say an email was sent to 33 recipients that claimed to “have placed explosives in places of worship throughout the state of North Carolina,” which included a local synagogue in the Town of Davidson.

Police and fire departments were dispatched in response to the threat and requested assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg bomb squad.

Additionally, officials advised that Davidson K-8 School was placed on a limited lockdown to maximize student and staff safety.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

The blaze happened around 1:50 p.m. along Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.
Officials: Firefighter burned, 2 displaced in north Charlotte house fire
Eric Parker appears at an earlier court appearance. He entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to helping wife escape after co-worker killed at Hickory business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash
Police arrested an 18-year-old after a 19-year-old was shot on Acorn Forest Lane on Oct. 29.
18-year-old arrested months after deadly north Charlotte shooting