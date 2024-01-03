PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

18-year-old arrested months after deadly north Charlotte shooting

Police charged Eric Dion Caldwell with murder in connection to the fatal Oct. 29 incident.
Police arrested an 18-year-old after a 19-year-old was shot on Acorn Forest Lane on Oct. 29.
Police arrested an 18-year-old after a 19-year-old was shot on Acorn Forest Lane on Oct. 29.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old in north Charlotte in October.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Eric Dion Caldwell was arrested Wednesday, months after Lawahon Dwight Hutchinson was killed at a home on Oct. 29.

Police said Caldwell is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

He was arrested after an interview with detectives. Court records show that Caldwell is being held without bond.

Records also state that a person other than Hutchinson was inside the Acorn Forest Lane home when the shooting took place.

Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

Eric Parker appears at an earlier court appearance. He entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to helping wife escape after co-worker killed at Hickory business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
CMPD working to identify individual suspected of robbing multiple Starbucks locations at gunpoint
Fort Mill high school marching band performs in London for NYE
Catawba Ridge High School marching band performs in London for NYE