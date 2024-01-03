18-year-old arrested months after deadly north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old in north Charlotte in October.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Eric Dion Caldwell was arrested Wednesday, months after Lawahon Dwight Hutchinson was killed at a home on Oct. 29.

Police said Caldwell is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

He was arrested after an interview with detectives. Court records show that Caldwell is being held without bond.

Records also state that a person other than Hutchinson was inside the Acorn Forest Lane home when the shooting took place.

Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

