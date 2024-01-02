PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Tremendous loss’: Beloved UCSO K-9 dies after serving nearly 12 years

“Atos” served nearly 12 years for the department and was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson.
Atos was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.
Atos was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.(Courtesy: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, who died last week.

“Atos” served nearly 12 years for the department and was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.

Trained and highly proficient in several disciplines, which included tracking, article searches, narcotics detection, building searches, handler protection, and suspect apprehension, Atos mostly worked in the Patrol Division.

Additionally, he operated in the Narcotics Bureau, where he thrived on his ability to detect deadly, illicit substances, leading to the arrests and convictions of numerous narcotics traffickers.

Deputies say Atos passed away surrounded by family after being diagnosed with cancer about a month ago.

