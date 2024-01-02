Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the skeletal remains found in the woods near a Lincoln County Dollar General store last month.

The remains are those of 53-year-old Jim Dennis Ramsey, a Lincolnton man who went missing in 2022, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ramsey lived on Frontier Lane, which is a short distance from where the body was found on Lee Lawing Road back on Dec. 27.

Ramsey was reported missing by his brother on June 21, 2022, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

His remains were found after deputies said they received a report from an employee of the Dollar General at Lee Lawing Road that a customer told him he believed he found a human skull as he was walking through the woods.

Detectives were dispatched after the report, and they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramsey, who was originally from California, made the decision to move back there after the death of his father, information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System stated.

His phone records show that it had not been on since the missing persons report was made.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.