PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified

Detectives were dispatched after the report, and they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby.
The remains were found on Dec. 27.
The remains were found on Dec. 27.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the skeletal remains found in the woods near a Lincoln County Dollar General store last month.

The remains are those of 53-year-old Jim Dennis Ramsey, a Lincolnton man who went missing in 2022, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ramsey lived on Frontier Lane, which is a short distance from where the body was found on Lee Lawing Road back on Dec. 27.

Ramsey was reported missing by his brother on June 21, 2022, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

His remains were found after deputies said they received a report from an employee of the Dollar General at Lee Lawing Road that a customer told him he believed he found a human skull as he was walking through the woods.

Detectives were dispatched after the report, and they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramsey, who was originally from California, made the decision to move back there after the death of his father, information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System stated.

His phone records show that it had not been on since the missing persons report was made.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened late Sunday night.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
CMPD: Arrest made in woman’s killing at northeast Charlotte condo complex
‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach
‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach
Deyonta Wilson, 30, was arrested, placed under a $75,000 secured bond, and charged.
Deputies: Man arrested after ramming through fence with stolen car in Union County
WBTV News at Noon
Gas prices rise to $3 in Charlotte once again despite dropping national average