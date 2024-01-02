Senior couple scammed on Facebook Marketplace, lose large portion of fixed income

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A senior couple in Union County is seeking answers after being scammed out of $100 on Facebook Marketplace, a significant portion of their fixed retirement income.

JoAnne, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her story with WBTV News outside the Union County Sheriff’s Office, where she filed a police report Tuesday. The scam began over the weekend when JoAnne spotted a seemingly attractive couch listed on Facebook Marketplace for about $400.

“My first reaction was that it was a very nice couch and that they had a very believable story,” JoAnne said.

Initial contact with the seller went smoothly, with the seller agreeing to deliver the couch as well. The only catch? They wanted JoAnne to send a small deposit to secure the sale.

The seller told her they’d had many offers so far, but a $100 deposit would secure it for them. JoAnne declined their request, and the seller told them the couch had sold.

Fast forward about eight days and the couch was still for sale. Following a week of radio silence, the seller surprisingly re-emerged and convinced JoAnne to send $100 through Zelle for a “second chance” at the deal.

“They had a really good story,” Joanne said.

She explained that they’d promised to deliver the couch by 11 a.m. Just before delivery time, they asked for another $50 for “gas money.”

“I stupidly agreed to $100 and asked my husband to put $100 through my bank account,” she said. “Then, in the morning, I realized they weren’t coming… how could anyone do this with a conscience?”

The loss of $100 represents a financial blow to JoAnne and her husband, who live on a limited income.

“There’s people out there who can’t afford 100,” Joanne said. “I can’t really afford 100, but I’m not gonna starve over it. Some people might. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. It makes you feel horrible.”

Lieutenant James Maye of the Union County Sheriff’s Department offered advice on how to avoid similar scams.

“The first tip we would provide is not to provide your personal information,” he stated. “Second tip that we would provide is never send a deposit unless you’ve vetted the company and know who they are.”

Unfortunately, JoAnne’s attempts to seek recourse from her bank, Truist, Zelle, and Facebook haven’t yielded much progress. They were advised to file a police report first, which she has now done.

WBTV News has contacted Zelle and Truist on her behalf for further investigation. Truist sent the following statement:

Truist provides a variety of ways to protect clients from fraud and scam activity, including coordinating with participating banks of the Zelle® network. We encourage clients to use Zelle® to transact only with people they know and treat Zelle® the same as cash. We’re committed to helping our clients learn about how they can keep their accounts and personal information safe, secure, and avoid fraud. Truist provides a variety of controls to protect clients from fraud and scam activity, including:

Multi-layers of defense to protect client account credentials and transaction monitoring for suspicious activity

Coordination across other participant banks of the Zelle® network to identify and shut down scam activity

Prompts within the user experience for users to identify red flags that may indicate scams.

