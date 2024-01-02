PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SCDOT: Highway to be closed for months for bridge repairs in Chesterfield County

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 7, S.C. 265 will be closed over the Lynches River for approximately 120 days.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County highway will be closed for months as crews begin bridge repairs, the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 7, S.C. 265 will be closed over the Lynches River. The closure will last approximately 120 days.

Officials said the road will be closed at the bridge and traffic will be detoured using Flat Creek Road/McBee Highway and S.C. 151.

S.C. 265 runs from downtown Jefferson to U.S. 601 south of Taxahaw.

