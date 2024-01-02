SCDOT: Highway to be closed for months for bridge repairs in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County highway will be closed for months as crews begin bridge repairs, the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 7, S.C. 265 will be closed over the Lynches River. The closure will last approximately 120 days.

Officials said the road will be closed at the bridge and traffic will be detoured using Flat Creek Road/McBee Highway and S.C. 151.

S.C. 265 runs from downtown Jefferson to U.S. 601 south of Taxahaw.

Related: Road closure to affect busy Rowan County road until 2025

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.