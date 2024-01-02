Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

ORLANDO (WESH) - The family of a missing Florida woman may finally have answers behind her 2012 disappearance after what are believed to be her remains were found in a minivan submerged in a pond near Walt Disney World.

For over a decade, Timothy Lemire Jr. has been living in limbo, not knowing what happened to his mother, 47-year-old Sandra Lemire, who suddenly disappeared in May 2012.

“He went through hell over this,” said Timothy Lemire Sr., the younger Timothy Lemire’s father and Sandra Lemire’s ex-husband.

Sandra Lemire went missing after going on a date with a man she met online. She was living at her grandmother’s Orlando home at the time and drove her red minivan.

For the next 12 years, the case went cold – until last month.

After searching more than 60 bodies of water, a volunteer dive group called Sunshine State Sonar found what they believe to be Sandra Lemire’s remains. They were located Saturday in a red minivan submerged in a retention pond near Disney World.

Mike Sullivan with Sunshine State Sonar, who spent a year and a half searching for Sandra Lemire, says the find came after Orlando Police gave the organization the location of the last cell phone tower she was connected to.

“Of all the cases we were working, this was the case I was least optimistic about,” Sullivan said.

After the group found the van, Sullivan hurriedly suited up and dove into the pond, headed straight toward the license plate for confirmation.

“I gave it one good swipe. I remember the big puff, and I’m sitting there with my flashlight, just waiting for the silt to clear. When the silt cleared, I can start seeing the numbers,” he said.

Sullivan immediately called Timothy Lemire Jr. over video to show him their discovery.

“What he did was amazing. Without him and his team, none of this would have been possible… He said, ‘Timothy, we’re finally bringing your mother home.’ That destroyed me when he said that. I mean, you know, after all these years, man,” the younger Timothy Lemire said.

Both Sandra Lemire’s son and her ex-husband are still processing the discovery. They never got to have a funeral for her.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions,” the younger Timothy Lemire said.

Now, they have closure, thanks to Sullivan and his team.

“Looking in 63 lakes? God love them,” the older Timothy Lemire said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the van ran off the road and into the pond for unknown reasons. The medical examiner’s office will officially identify the remains found inside.

