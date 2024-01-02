PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Regret my behavior’: Panthers owner David Tepper fined $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Tepper appeared to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday,...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NFL fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 on Tuesday after what they called “unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game.”

Tepper appeared to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

In a statement, Tepper apologized for his actions, saying:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

The NFL’s full statement on the situation can be read below:

“The National Football League today fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

