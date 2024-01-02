‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NFL insider Adam Schefter elaborated on what the Panthers need in their next head coach on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee show.

Carolina is coming off their 14th loss of the 2023 season, where the Jaguars bested them 26-0.

“They have to find somebody that is going to help Bryce Young turn into the quarterback that they thought he was when they traded the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft to get him,” Schefter said. “They traded so much to get this guy.”

In his first year as the starting quarterback, Young has played for two head coaches, had an extremely inconsistent offensive line, and multiple injuries across the offense.

“They thought if they put enough weapons around Bryce Young, he would be able to be like Drew Brees,” Schefter continued. “The problem is, they don’t have those weapons right now.”

Schefter’s primary concern for the young signal-caller doesn’t seem to weigh on his ability or talent, but the time it will take for him to get help.

“Will the quarterback be broken before they can get enough weapons?” Schefter questioned. “There are a lot of young quarterbacks in this league that are ruined before they can turn into somebody significant.”

