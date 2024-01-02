PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach

Carolina is coming off their 14th loss of the 2023 season.
‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach
‘Help Bryce Young’: NFL insider Adam Schefter on what Panthers need in next coach(Courtesy: Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NFL insider Adam Schefter elaborated on what the Panthers need in their next head coach on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee show.

Carolina is coming off their 14th loss of the 2023 season, where the Jaguars bested them 26-0.

“They have to find somebody that is going to help Bryce Young turn into the quarterback that they thought he was when they traded the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft to get him,” Schefter said. “They traded so much to get this guy.”

In his first year as the starting quarterback, Young has played for two head coaches, had an extremely inconsistent offensive line, and multiple injuries across the offense.

“They thought if they put enough weapons around Bryce Young, he would be able to be like Drew Brees,” Schefter continued. “The problem is, they don’t have those weapons right now.”

Schefter’s primary concern for the young signal-caller doesn’t seem to weigh on his ability or talent, but the time it will take for him to get help.

“Will the quarterback be broken before they can get enough weapons?” Schefter questioned. “There are a lot of young quarterbacks in this league that are ruined before they can turn into somebody significant.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened late Sunday night.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn toward the window and appear to yell at the suite.
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
It came during the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville,...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs for a touchdown past Carolina...
Travis Etienne scores twice, Jaguars end 4-game skid with 26-0 shutout of woeful Panthers