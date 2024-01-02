PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gas prices rise to $3 in Charlotte once again despite dropping national average

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Charlotte had been below $3 since the end of November.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Average gas prices have risen to $3 in the Charlotte area once again after dipping below the mark toward the end of November and staying there throughout December.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the average price per gallon is exactly $3, up nearly eight cents over the past week, and 12 cents over the past two weeks. Compared to a year ago, prices are slightly higher, with average prices at $2.97 this time last year.

According to the survey, the cheapest station in Charlotte was selling gas for $2.73 per gallon.

The upward trend in Charlotte differs from the national one. Across the country, GasBuddy said gas prices are down about two cents per gallon over the past week, and about 17 cents over the past month.

The average price of diesel has fallen almost five cents per gallon over the past week.

Drivers can find the cheapest gas prices in the area here.

Related: Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened late Sunday night.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC

Latest News

Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
19-year-old accused of injuring 5 in New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
Several fire departments responded to a call at the Kings Mountain Travel Center on Tuesday...
Officials: Firefighter hurt in two-alarm blaze at Cleveland Co. truck stop
The fire began at the Kings Mountain Travel Center on Dixon School Road early Tuesday morning.
Officials: Firefighter hurt in two-alarm blaze at Cleveland Co. truck stop
Nearly a dozen minors were arrested and three officers were hurt on New Year's Eve.
Several arrests made after violent incidents in uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve