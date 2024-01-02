Gas prices rise to $3 in Charlotte once again despite dropping national average

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Average gas prices have risen to $3 in the Charlotte area once again after dipping below the mark toward the end of November and staying there throughout December.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the average price per gallon is exactly $3, up nearly eight cents over the past week, and 12 cents over the past two weeks. Compared to a year ago, prices are slightly higher, with average prices at $2.97 this time last year.

According to the survey, the cheapest station in Charlotte was selling gas for $2.73 per gallon.

The upward trend in Charlotte differs from the national one. Across the country, GasBuddy said gas prices are down about two cents per gallon over the past week, and about 17 cents over the past month.

The average price of diesel has fallen almost five cents per gallon over the past week.

Drivers can find the cheapest gas prices in the area here.

