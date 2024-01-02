PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighter back home after being hurt in fire at Kings Mtn. truck stop

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter is recovering after being injured during a two-alarm fire at a Cleveland County truck stop on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The blaze broke out around 1:15 a.m. at the Kings Mountain Travel Center, just off Interstate 85 on Dixon School Road, the Kings Mountain Fire Department said.

Officials said seven fire departments, including one from both Cherokee and York counties, responded to the call. In all, it took 50 firefighters about an hour to control the blaze.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the main truck stop building.

The firefighter who was injured is back home from the hospital, according to officials.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal’s Office and Kings Mountain Police Department are leading the investigation.

