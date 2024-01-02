PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Enjoy brunch and delicious pastries with Supperland

Supperland is making itself known not only for its gourmet dinners, but also its brunch.
Supperland is making itself known not only for its gourmet dinners, but also its brunch.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular restaurant in Charlotte is making itself known not only for its gourmet dinners, but also its brunch.

Supperland offers brunch every weekend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Chef Savannah Foltz, the restaurant’s executive pastry chef, joined the show to make mocha cremeux and show off a variety of other Supperland pastries.

The pastries change each weekend, with seven or eight typically in the lineup each week.

Brunch reservations are encouraged and can be booked online. Tickets are $65 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.

Related: Restaurant group launches YouTube channel showing the inner workings of the biz

Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened late Sunday night.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
WBTV
With the new year comes new laws for NC

Latest News

Supperland is making itself known not only for its gourmet dinners, but also its brunch.
Enjoy brunch and delicious pastries with Supperland
The chef at 300 East will take part in Free Soup Day on Jan. 1
Making cream of fennel soup with 300 East before Free Soup Day
One of the chefs taking part in Free Soup Day is Ashley Boyd from 300 East.
Making cream of fennel soup with 300 East before Free Soup Day
Uptown's Coquette.
Cookin’ duck with chefs from uptown’s Coquette