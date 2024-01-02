PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DNA test results released in 33-year-old Charlotte cold case

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brand new DNA evidence has been released in a decades-old cold case murder investigation.

On July 27, 1990, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found 31-year-old Kim Thomas murdered inside her Cotswold area home.

Initially, Thomas’ husband Dr. Ed Friedland was a suspect in the murder but charges against him were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Friedland’s attorney, David Rudolf, has been pushing to get this DNA evidence released to clear the cloud of suspicion that’s lingered over Friedland for years.

Rudolf says not only does this evidence clear Friedland, but he shared that it points to the person he believes murdered Kim Thomas.

“His infant son is growing up over these years believing that perhaps his father killed his mother. It’s just a horrendous story and so you know for Ed, this is not really a vindication. It’s just sort of putting the final piece of this to rest after all these years,” Rudolf said.

More than 30 years later, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department publicly released the DNA evidence in the case.

Rudolf said the newly released evidence points to a key suspect, Marion Gales, who was a former handyman at Thomas’ home.

“There are three findings that I think are extraordinarily important. Number one was they found DNA that was consistent with Gales on the rug where Kim Thomas’ body was found. Right there, consistent. Number two, they found DNA consistent with Gales on the bedspread, on the bed where she was first attacked. Most recently they found his DNA on pubic hair combings from her body, and the odds that it was someone other than Gales was one in 27 million,” explained Rudolf.

Currently, Gales is serving prison time for killing another woman. He was charged with murder for the 2008 death of LaCoya Martin and eventually accepted a manslaughter plea deal.

Rudolf believes Gales’ criminal past, which included attacking women, was overlooked in this case.

“I don’t know how the police don’t charge Gales with this murder when he’s getting out of prison for another killing you know a year and a half from now. I think that what should happen is that the person who committed this crime should be prosecuted for it. The people of Charlotte deserve that, Kim Thomas’ family deserves that, Ed Friedland deserves that, Ed Friedland and Kim Thomas’ son deserves that. That’s what I think should happen,” Rudolf said.

