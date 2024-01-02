Deputies: Man arrested after ramming through fence with stolen car in Union County
Deyonta Wilson, 30, was placed under a $75,000 secured bond and charged.
MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after ramming through a fence with a stolen car and running from authorities in late December, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Deyonta Wilson, 30, was placed under a $75,000 secured bond and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Resist
- Delay and Obstruct
- Injury to Trees/Crops/Land
- Second Degree Trespass
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Three (additional) counts of Felony Probation Violation
The incident happened along Canal Road in Marshville.
Deputies say they initially went to an address along the roadway attempting to find a wanted fugitive (not Wilson) who they believed lived at the home. However, when they arrived, they said Wilson ‘grew a great deal of attention to himself’ when he tried to flee in a stolen Ford Crown Victoria.
He was accused of using the vehicle to ram through a resident’s fence gate and ‘began victimizing assorted trees and shrubbery by driving through a heavily wooded area.’
Officials explained due to the car’s lack of offroad capabilities, Wilson was forced to run on foot after the Victoria became disabled in the trees.
CRIME: ‘Tremendous loss’: Beloved UCSO K-9 dies after serving nearly 12 years
After a short foot chase, Wilson was apprehended by deputies and taken to the Union County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.