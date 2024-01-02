Deputies: Man arrested after ramming through fence with stolen car in Union County

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after ramming through a fence with a stolen car and running from authorities in late December, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deyonta Wilson, 30, was placed under a $75,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Resist

Delay and Obstruct

Injury to Trees/Crops/Land

Second Degree Trespass

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three (additional) counts of Felony Probation Violation

The incident happened along Canal Road in Marshville.

Deputies say they initially went to an address along the roadway attempting to find a wanted fugitive (not Wilson) who they believed lived at the home. However, when they arrived, they said Wilson ‘grew a great deal of attention to himself’ when he tried to flee in a stolen Ford Crown Victoria.

He was accused of using the vehicle to ram through a resident’s fence gate and ‘began victimizing assorted trees and shrubbery by driving through a heavily wooded area.’

Officials explained due to the car’s lack of offroad capabilities, Wilson was forced to run on foot after the Victoria became disabled in the trees.

After a short foot chase, Wilson was apprehended by deputies and taken to the Union County Detention Center.

