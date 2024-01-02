Cold starts continue as dry weather stays in the workweek forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of 2024 is continuing to get off to a cold start, with near-freezing temperatures in the mornings and chilly highs in the afternoons.

Tuesday is starting off at or below freezing in most areas around Charlotte, and will only warm up to the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar, as will Thursday, before temperatures drop off into the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Things will stay mostly dry until this weekend, when up to two inches of rain could fall on Saturday. The rain could become snow in the mountain region. A First Alert has been declared due to potential weather impacts.

