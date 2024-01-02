PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold starts continue as dry weather stays in the workweek forecast

The forecast looks mostly dry until Saturday.
Tuesday's highs will reach the low 50s under sunny skies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of 2024 is continuing to get off to a cold start, with near-freezing temperatures in the mornings and chilly highs in the afternoons.

Tuesday is starting off at or below freezing in most areas around Charlotte, and will only warm up to the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar, as will Thursday, before temperatures drop off into the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Things will stay mostly dry until this weekend, when up to two inches of rain could fall on Saturday. The rain could become snow in the mountain region. A First Alert has been declared due to potential weather impacts.

