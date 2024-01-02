PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Arrest made in woman’s killing at northeast Charlotte condo complex

Police were called to the Orchard Trace Condominium Complex on Orchard Trace Lane on Sept. 2, 2023.
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a condominium complex in northeast Charlotte back in September.

Jeremy James Kordell Thrasher, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy in the death of 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police were called to the Orchard Trace Condominium Complex on Orchard Trace Lane on Sept. 2, 2023, for the shooting. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mecklenburg County Jail records show Thrasher was arrested and held as a state inmate on Sept. 29. He was released on Dec. 11.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

