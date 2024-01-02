Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of opening fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations in uptown Charlotte appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Daevion Crawford, who is 19 years old, is accused of shooting into a crowd at Romare Bearden Park, injuring five people. Court records show he faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

All five victims were hit below the knee and are expected to recover.

Court got to a late start Tuesday afternoon and Crawford did not face a judge until after 4 p.m. His bond was increased to $1.5 million from the original $750,000 during that appearance.

Crawford’s mom argued in court the bond was too high but the judge and prosecutors disagreed.

Prior to the shooting Sunday night, there was already a huge police presence at Romare Bearden Park, but once shots rang out, officers swarmed the area. Cameras around uptown helped police track down Crawford and get him into custody.

Some residents said they no longer feel safe attending large celebrations in Uptown after recent violence.

Amanda Salazzar her husband and her three children went to uptown Charlotte Sunday night to celebrate the start of the new year; the night ended with Salazzar in the hospital.

“I didn’t know if she got shot, I didn’t know if she fell; that’s when she was bleeding. But then I see that she got shot because there was just a lot of blood coming from her leg,” Lua Pene, Salazzar’s daughter, said when describing the terrifying moments. “I was like, ‘my mom got shot?’ And then I just started blaming it on me, I could have been with her. I was like I don’t want to lose my mom. I don’t want to lose my mom. Everything like the worst was just going through my mind.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called the Romare Bearden Park shooting “horrific,” saying it is evident of the continued focus needed to address public safety.

“My prayers are with the five victims, and I deeply wish for their rapid and full recovery,” Lyles said in a statement released Tuesday. “The trauma inflicted by such incidents is immeasurable and should never be experienced by anyone. With the rise of youth gun violence as a national concern, it is increasingly clear that creating a safe, gun-violence-free environment is a collective responsibility we all must share within our own community.”

In addition to the shooting, police arrested 11 minors and one adult on charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon, to assaulting officers and weapons charges. Three officers were injured, but all are expected to be OK. Six parents were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The violence in the middle of uptown once again has some saying it is no longer safe to come to such celebrations. In July, there was a huge brawl where shots were fired during a Fourth of July celebration. In all, 32 people were arrested during that incident.

“This year we decide not to come in because something made me say that it’s not going to be safe,” Charlotte resident Edgu Gelvez said. “And definitely after we saw the news, it wasn’t safe at all...you don’t know when you’re going to be involved in that kind of situation.”

