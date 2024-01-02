19-year-old accused of injuring 5 in New Year’s Eve shooting due in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of opening fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations in uptown Charlotte is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Daevion Crawford, who is 19 years old, is accused of shooting into a crowd, injuring five people. Court records show he faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

All five victims were hit below the knee and are expected to recover.

Prior to the shooting Sunday night, there was already a huge police presence at Romare Bearden Park, but once shots rang out, officers swarmed the area. Cameras around Uptown helped police track down Crawford and get him into custody.

Some residents said they no longer feel safe attending large celebrations in Uptown after recent violence.

In addition to the shooting, police arrested 11 minors and one adult on charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon, to assaulting officers and weapons charges. Three officers were injured, but all are expected to be OK. Six parents were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The violence in the middle of Uptown once again has some saying it is no longer safe to come to such celebrations. In July, there was a huge brawl where shots were fired during a Fourth of July celebration. In all, 32 people were arrested during that incident.

“This year we decide not to come in because something made me say that it’s not going to be safe,” Charlotte resident Edgu Gelvez said. “And definitely after we saw the news, it wasn’t safe at all...you don’t know when you’re going to be involved in that kind of situation.”

WBTV will be at Crawford’s appearance on Tuesday and will have the latest on the situation.

