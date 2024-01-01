PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said two teenagers were killed in a crash shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The coroner said Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashlyn Blake Jones, both 18 and from Gaffney, were in a crash on Old Post Road near Jennie’s Lane around 12:20 a.m.

Allison was driving the car when it crossed the center line and T-boned another vehicle, according to the coroner.

Both Allison and Jones died at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital.

“This is a tragic way to start 2024 with the loss of these young men,” said Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Fowler said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Highway Patrol is also investigating.

