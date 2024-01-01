Parents welcome New Year’s Day baby at Atrium Health Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family is still deciding on the perfect name for the New Year’s Day baby born shortly after midnight at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The first Atrium Health baby of 2024 was born at Atrium Health Cabarrus at 12:06 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 19.76 inches long, according to information from the healthcare system.

He was born to parents Jonathan and Rachel Cannon, who said they are deciding on the perfect name for Baby Cannon.

Baby Cannon has one big brother at home, according to Atrium Health.

Other hospitals reporting New Year’s babies include:

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with a baby born one minute later, at 12:07 a.m.

Atrium Health University City with a baby born at 12:43 a.m.

Atrium Health Pineville with a baby born at 1 a.m.

All of the Atrium Health New Year’s babies will receive a commemorative beanie and swaddle blanket.

