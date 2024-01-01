PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents welcome New Year’s Day baby at Atrium Health Cabarrus

All of the Atrium Health New Year’s babies will receive a commemorative beanie and swaddle blanket.
Baby Cannon was born shortly after 12 a.m. Monday at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Baby Cannon was born shortly after 12 a.m. Monday at Atrium Health Cabarrus.(Source: Atrium Health)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family is still deciding on the perfect name for the New Year’s Day baby born shortly after midnight at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The first Atrium Health baby of 2024 was born at Atrium Health Cabarrus at 12:06 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 19.76 inches long, according to information from the healthcare system.

He was born to parents Jonathan and Rachel Cannon, who said they are deciding on the perfect name for Baby Cannon.

Baby Cannon has one big brother at home, according to Atrium Health.

Other hospitals reporting New Year’s babies include:

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with a baby born one minute later, at 12:07 a.m.
  • Atrium Health University City with a baby born at 12:43 a.m.
  • Atrium Health Pineville with a baby born at 1 a.m.

All of the Atrium Health New Year’s babies will receive a commemorative beanie and swaddle blanket.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at park, court records state

Latest News

The odorless gas continued to fill the rooms while emergency signals from their home security...
First responders, technology save Stanly Co. family from deadly poison
Teachers said most students do not have any books of their own at home.
Hill Crest Elementary unveils book vending machine as new reward program
“This is home,” Barrino said. “Where I was raised. This is where I was brought up. I still...
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
Rapper DaBaby returns to Charlotte for the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway
Rapper DaBaby returns to Charlotte for the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway’