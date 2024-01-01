Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and part of Interstate 485 was temporarily shut down due to a crash near Matthews.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near Providence Road, leading to that exit being completely shut down.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the shutdown was supposed to last until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

