PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and part of Interstate 485 was temporarily shut down due to a crash near Matthews.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near Providence Road, leading to that exit being completely shut down.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the shutdown was supposed to last until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast...
Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says
The crash blocked South Main Street.
Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury
The crash blocked South Main Street.
Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury
North Tryon Street is closed after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole on Friday morning.
Busy northeast Charlotte road closed after crash takes down power lines