Marine Corps veteran welcomes New Year’s Day baby at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Corps veteran and her family are celebrating the New Year with their newest addition.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune said that Madison White gave birth at 12:20 a.m. to her daughter Emery.

Emery came in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Emery is the second child for White and her husband Sgt. Jared White who is assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Their first daughter was also born at the same hospital.

