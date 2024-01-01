PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marine Corps veteran welcomes New Year’s Day baby at Camp Lejeune

The White family at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes Emery White into the world as a New Year's Day baby.(Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Corps veteran and her family are celebrating the New Year with their newest addition.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune said that Madison White gave birth at 12:20 a.m. to her daughter Emery.

Emery came in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Emery is the second child for White and her husband Sgt. Jared White who is assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Their first daughter was also born at the same hospital.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

