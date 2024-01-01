PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park

Latest News

CMPD officials said multiple arrests were made on New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte.
CMPD: 3 officers hurt, multiple arrests made in uptown during New Year’s Eve
The single-engine plane crashed on Sunday.
NTSB gives update on deadly plane crash in Mooresville
Jail records show he was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Sunday.
Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at park, court records state
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries