CMPD: 5 shot in uptown Charlotte on New Year’s Eve

Officers said a person fired multiple rounds into a crowd, hitting five people.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Five people were shot at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said a person fired multiple rounds into a crowd, hitting five people.

All five had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the CMPD.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after. The person’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.

