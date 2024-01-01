CMPD: 3 officers hurt, multiple arrests made in uptown during New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three police officers were injured as they responded to multiple disturbances involving teens and young adults in uptown Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials announced.

According to the department, 11 juveniles and one adult were arrested for their actions in the uptown area. Additionally, six parents/guardians of the arrested teens were cited and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officers said.

Two firearms were also seized.

Charges for the arrested individuals, according to the CMPD, include:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Going armed to the terror of the public

Assault on a government official

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting a public officer

Possession of a handgun by a minor

A 15-year-old boy who was involved in the disturbances was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, no operators license and resisting a public officer, according to the CMPD.

Police said the teen had recently cut off his Department of Juvenile Justice-issued ankle monitor. Detectives attempted to obtain a secure custody order for the juvenile, however, the Department of Juvenile Justice denied the request and the teen was released into the custody of a family member, according to the department.

The teen has a lengthy criminal history including multiple auto thefts, resisting a public officer, larceny from auto, breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Two CMPD Officers were assaulted and suffered minor injuries, the department announced. Additionally, one officer suffered minor injuries when an unknown chemical substance was thrown at the officer.

These additional arrests came on the same night a 19-year-old is accused of shooting into a New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park, injuring five people.

