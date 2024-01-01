Charlotte’s planning director weighs in on impact of Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100 people move to the city of Charlotte each day. The city adopted comprehensive plans to guide that growth in the summer of 2023.

The Unified Development Ordinance, or the UDO, is more than 700 pages long and was created to guide development to fit the community’s goals.

“We really haven’t updated our ordinances in over 30 years,” Alyson Craig, the planning director for the city, said.

The UDO addresses areas including affordable housing, parking, public open space and drainage. It also changes the way developments are zoned, allowing duplexes and triplexes on any residential lot, instead of just corner lots.

“Not everyone wants to live in an apartment and not everyone wants to live in a single-family home,” Craig said. “There are other options for people with different types of family situations.”

The potential impact of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes on neighborhoods caused controversy throughout the public input process.

“I mean, all of us are nervous about change and so that’s not surprising,” Craig said. “It’s something different and maybe they haven’t seen it before.”

More than six months in, Craig says the applications for these duplexes and triplexes are not rushing in.

“There are height limitations for duplexes and triplexes, so they have to be in scale with the neighborhood,” she said.

All of those regulations are garnering criticism from the development community.

“I think right now the smaller sites are more conducive to duplexes,” homebuilder David Barringer Smith said. “The larger lots are not, although the larger lots would be the better fit for duplexes, so in that respect, it’s a little backwards.”

Smith owns Barringer Homes and is also involved in lobbying efforts for REBIC, the Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, in Charlotte.

“I’d like to see the text amendments get fast-tracked,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, it’s affecting time and money for both homeowners and the industry.”

Text amendments are proposed changes to the UDO and they’re not the only thing Smith feels are moving too slowly.

“When it initially came out, permit times, I would say, quadrupled,” he said. “It went from getting a permit in two weeks to eight to 12 weeks. That has come down some.”

Craig says her department is working on a solution.

“Whether it’s for projects that have affordability targets or if it’s large projects that want to pay a premium to go through the permitting process faster, having different ways that people can navigate that are things that we’re talking about,” Craig said.

Craig also believes the UDO will foster affordable housing.

“There’s a list of incentives that developers can use if they provide certain affordability targets,” she said. “They can get sidewalk reimbursements, some certain waivers from street requirements.”

Despite those efforts, Smith is concerned by what his industry is facing so far.

“More regulation equals higher housing cost, and if you believe that more density, more homes, less regulation, that’s the key to more affordability,” Smith said.

Many of the regulations, like stormwater management, stem from complaints the city gets from existing homeowners.

“We are starting to require drainage plans for even small projects and a lot of times it’s a check just to make sure that there isn’t an issue,” Craig said. “I think it’s an opportunity to make sure that we aren’t creating additional downstream flooding challenges for our community.”

In a recent interview with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, WBTV also asked her about the UDO.

“I believe the UDO is one of the most significant accomplishments that the city has made,” she said. “It’s not the individual lot as much as it is creating neighborhoods, creating places where people can work, creating places that people can gather.”

While Smith says there are frustrations within the building industry, he remains hopeful.

“In due time I may be able to sit here and say that it did help affordability,” Smith said. “We’re each approaching this from different angles of the industry. I do think it has fostered higher density in certain areas like South End and that will help affordability.”

Craig said it’s difficult to please everyone with an overhaul of a development strategy like this.

“It’s a very, very delicate balance. You’re never going to make everybody happy,” she said. “But what we are really trying to do is make Charlotte be a prosperous place and attractive place for people to live in an affordable place and sometimes those are hard decisions that we have to make.”

Another goal of the UDO is to simplify zoning and cut down on the amount of rezoning applications filed.

Craig said the city is not seeing a drastic change in re-zonings yet, but it’s too early to see that impact.

