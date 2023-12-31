PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Travis Etienne scores twice, Jaguars end 4-game skid with 26-0 shutout of woeful Panthers

Panthers dropped to 0-9 on the road and were held scoreless for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs for a touchdown past Carolina...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers safety Vonn Bell during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne scored twice, including one on his longest run of the season, and the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a four-game skid with a 26-0 shutout of the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Jaguars (9-7) won for the first time in December — and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) watching from the sideline — to set up a regular-season finale at Tennessee that will help decide the AFC South.

The Panthers (2-14) dropped to 0-9 on the road and were held scoreless for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002.

Jacksonville now can clinch the division with a victory next weekend. A loss to the Titans would hand the AFC South to the winner of the Houston-Indianapolis game.

Lawrence missed the game with a sprained throwing shoulder, ending his consecutive starts streak at 51. C.J. Beathard completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards in his first start since 2020 and played turnover-free football.

The Jaguars had 10 giveaways in their losing streak.

Etienne finished with 102 yards on the ground, with 62 of them coming on a scoring scamper early in the third quarter. He tied the longest run of his career and became the franchise’s first player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2009 to notch at least 10 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Josh Allen also had milestone days for Jacksonville.

Bryce Young completed 19 of 32 passes for 112 yards, with an interception. He was sacked six times.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast...
Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County

Latest News

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts to a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Panthers legend Julius Peppers named finalist for Pro Football HOF
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week...
Panthers QB Young nominated for Air Player of Week 16 after career-best game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Love, Packers survive rally by Panthers, win 33-30 to keep playoff hopes alive
Charlotte legends Steve Smith Sr. and Bob McKillop will be inducted into the NC Sports Hall of...
Steve Smith, Bob McKillop headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame class