Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville

The airplane struck several trees trying to land at Lake Norman Airport
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-engine plane crashed off of the Kenway Loop in Mooresville, NC on Sunday, according to officials.

North Carolina Highway Patrol states that the pilot, identified as Randy Mysliviec, was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

NCHP states that Mysliviec was attempting to land his plane at Lake Norman Airport and struck several trees and crashed into an abandoned house site.

Officials state that the plane crashed in the 100 block of Adrian Lane off the Kenway Loop around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to FlightAware, it shows that the plane left Lake Norman Airport at 11:52 a.m. and it shows the plane’s path before it crashed 20 minutes later.

Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)

The NC Highway Patrol has secured the scene. The FAA will conduct an investigation.

