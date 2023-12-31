PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers owner, David Tepper, appears to throw drink at fans in video

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jascksonville, FL. (WBTV) - Panthers owner, David Tepper, appears to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

It came during the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday December 31st.

Tepper can be seen in a video on Twitter, appearing to throw his drink through the open window of his suite, before turning around and walking away. The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn towards the window and appear to yell at the suite.

Panthers General Manager, Scott Fitterer, is seen standing next to Tepper in the video.

WBTV has reached out to the team for comment, and is waiting for a response.

