Panthers owner, David Tepper, appears to throw drink at fans in video

Jascksonville, FL. (WBTV) - Panthers owner, David Tepper, appears to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

It came during the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday December 31st.

Tepper can be seen in a video on Twitter, appearing to throw his drink through the open window of his suite, before turning around and walking away. The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn towards the window and appear to yell at the suite.

Panthers General Manager, Scott Fitterer, is seen standing next to Tepper in the video.

WBTV has reached out to the team for comment, and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.