Greensboro Police Sergeant identified; 3 suspects in custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) -The Greensboro Police Department has identified the officer who was shot and killed Saturday evening. Officials also state that three suspects have been arrested.

According to GPD, the officer has been identified as Sergeant Philip Dale Nix, who was on the force for 23 years.

Officials also stated that three suspects are in custody in connection with the sergeant’s death, Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

Foster is charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held with no bond.

Blackwell is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held without bond.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at a Sheetz gas station located at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road.

The Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said in a new briefing late Saturday, the off-duty sergeant “witnessed a crime occur” and attempted “to approach the suspects.” That’s when they say the shooting occurred.

Chief Thompson says two off-duty first responders were at the scene and provided treatment to the officer before crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In the Blue Alert, authorities reported the suspects drove away after the shooting & headed westbound on 1-40 West in a black colored Chevrolet Equinox bearing NC tag KKA-4332. Authorities say the vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

The two suspects in the car were described as two men in their early to mid-20s. One was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with black shoes. The other was wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweatpants, with tennis shoes.

Chief Thompson did not mention any arrests during the news briefing late Saturday night.

