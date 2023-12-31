PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte

A fourth alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast...
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a multi-alarm fire Saturday night in southeast Charlotte.

Video posted by the Charlotte Fire Department shows heavy smoke coming from the Golden Green Hotel on East Independence Boulevard.

A fourth alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.

Medic said six people had minor injuries. The agency’s mass casualty bus was on the scene with multiple ALS ambulances.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte Fire said the fire was contained to one room. Firefighters were going room to room to ensure the building was evacuated.

Charlotte Fire stated that the fire was controlled in 80 minutes and they rescued two victims and evaluated six patients, one was transported with minor injuries.

CFD stated that the fire was accidental and likely caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, but electrical failure was not completely eliminated.

Officials estimated the damage to the property at $250K.

Red Cross, Charlotte Fire Department and property management were able to make living arrangements for displaced residents at two area hotels.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Alert canceled for 2 suspects after Greensboro officer shot, killed
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Police searching for possible vehicle tied to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County

Latest News

Blue Alert canceled for 2 suspects after Greensboro officer shot, killed
Police searching for possible vehicle tied to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Three hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.
3 hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte
FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County