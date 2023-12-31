Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a multi-alarm fire Saturday night in southeast Charlotte.

Video posted by the Charlotte Fire Department shows heavy smoke coming from the Golden Green Hotel on East Independence Boulevard.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3000 block E Independence Blvd. 3rd Alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/bNH6STK8LH — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 31, 2023

A fourth alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.

Medic said six people had minor injuries. The agency’s mass casualty bus was on the scene with multiple ALS ambulances.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte Fire said the fire was contained to one room. Firefighters were going room to room to ensure the building was evacuated.

Charlotte Fire stated that the fire was controlled in 80 minutes and they rescued two victims and evaluated six patients, one was transported with minor injuries.

CFD stated that the fire was accidental and likely caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, but electrical failure was not completely eliminated.

Officials estimated the damage to the property at $250K.

Red Cross, Charlotte Fire Department and property management were able to make living arrangements for displaced residents at two area hotels.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3000 block E Independence Blvd. Charlotte Fire investigators determined the accidental fire was likely caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, but an electrical failure was not completely eliminated. Estimated property/content loss. $250K. pic.twitter.com/LGb8PEfml7 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 31, 2023

