Crews called to multi-alarm fire at Charlotte hotel

A third alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a multi-alarm fire Saturday night in southeast Charlotte.

Video posted by the Charlotte Fire Department shows heavy smoke coming from the Golden Green Hotel on East Independence Boulevard.

A third alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.

Medic said six people had minor injuries. There was no immediate information as to what caused the fire.

