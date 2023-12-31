Crews called to multi-alarm fire at Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a multi-alarm fire Saturday night in southeast Charlotte.

Video posted by the Charlotte Fire Department shows heavy smoke coming from the Golden Green Hotel on East Independence Boulevard.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3000 block E Independence Blvd. 3rd Alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/bNH6STK8LH — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 31, 2023

A third alarm had been struck shortly before 8 p.m.

Medic said six people had minor injuries. There was no immediate information as to what caused the fire.

