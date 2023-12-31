PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A cold start to the new year

New Years Eve will be chilly if you’re planning on celebrating it outdoors!
By Lisa Villegas
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Years Eve will be chilly if you’re planning on celebrating it outdoors! Get ready for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s under a few clouds.

  • Monday morning: Lows in the mid 30s under mainly to partly cloudy skies
  • Monday: Highs in the lower 50s
  • Tuesday: Lower 50s under sunny skies, isolated shower overnight
Morning lows will bottom out in the mid 30s. The clouds will break in the afternoon for more sunshine as highs rise into the lower 50s. A stray sprinkle will be possible tomorrow afternoon as a weak cold front glides across our area. This will really show up in our morning lows this week.

Our BEST shot for rain this week will take place on Saturday. A First Alert will be issued and about an 1″ of rain can be expected. We’ll continue to monitor the system and keep you up to date with the latest timing and accumulation possible.

