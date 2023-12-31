PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD investigating hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old pedestrian in east Charlotte

Officials state that Gutierrez was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.
(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 18-year-old girl.

CMPD states that they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the in the 3500 block of North Sharon Amity Road around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

When officers arrived on scene they located the Mariela Gutierrez, 18, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Medic pronounced her dead on scene due to the injuries she suffered.

According to CMPD, the vehicle did on remain on scene.

Detectives state that the investigation revealed that Gutierrez was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast...
Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County
Police searching for possible vehicle tied to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

Latest News

Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville
Police lights.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night in southeast...
Four-alarm fire injures, displaces multiple people in southeast Charlotte
Police searching for possible vehicle tied to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist