CMPD investigating hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old pedestrian in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 18-year-old girl.

CMPD states that they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the in the 3500 block of North Sharon Amity Road around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

When officers arrived on scene they located the Mariela Gutierrez, 18, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Medic pronounced her dead on scene due to the injuries she suffered.

According to CMPD, the vehicle did on remain on scene.

Detectives state that the investigation revealed that Gutierrez was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.