Blue Alert canceled for 2 suspects after Greensboro officer shot, killed

A Greensboro Police officer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, according to officials.
(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A Greensboro Police officer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, according to officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert just after 6 p.m. and canceled just before 8 p.m.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at a Sheetz gas station located at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road.

Police say the two suspects drove away after the shooting & headed west bound on 1-40 West in a black colored Chevrolet Equinox bearing NC tag KKA-4332. Authorities say the vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

The two suspects in the car are described as two black men in their early to mid 20′s. One was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with black shoes. The other was wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweatpants, with tennis shoes.

