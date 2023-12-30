PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for possible vehicle tied to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

Officers are searching for a 2008-2105 Nissan Armada
(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected with a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist on Friday, Dec. 29.

Officials state that around 8 a.m. on Friday officers responded to the 3600 block of South Main Street in regards to a person lying on the side of the road.

When first responders arrived they identified the person as Mark Brotherton, 48, and was dead at the scene.

Salisbury Police states that their investigation revealed that Brotherton was traveling toward Salisbury on his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

Officers were able to determine that a possible vehicle involved was a 2008-2015 Nissan Armada with damage to the right headlight area.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Master Police Officer Benjmain at 704-638-2117 or mbenj@salisburync.gov.

