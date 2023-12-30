Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mallard Ridge Drive.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a northeast Charlotte shooting Friday night, according to Medic.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mallard Ridge Drive near David Cox Road.
Paramedics say they rushed one person to Novant Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.
A heavy police presence was on the scene; however, no further information has been released.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.