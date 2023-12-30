Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a northeast Charlotte shooting Friday night, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mallard Ridge Drive near David Cox Road.

Paramedics say they rushed one person to Novant Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence was on the scene; however, no further information has been released.

