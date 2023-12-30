First Alert Forecast: Nice with seasonal temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Nice weekend ahead, but it will be chilly. Highs will be a touch below average with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows dipping down into upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekend: Sunshine returns with seasonal conditions.

New Year: Cool and dry, highs around 50

Next Week: Seasonal with a few chances for precip.

Forecast for Saturday, Dec. 30. (WBTV)

The next chance for precipitation will be as another system comes our way for early 2024 when we could see a few showers across the area on Tuesday morning, but confidence is low on the precipitation chances playing out. However, as we head into late next week, we are watching trends for a couple systems that could be a little stronger and bring better precipitation chances to the area.

Forecast for New Year's Weekend (WBTV)

