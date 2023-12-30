First Alert Forecast: Nice with seasonal temps

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine returns with seasonal conditions.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Nice weekend ahead, but it will be chilly. Highs will be a touch below average with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows dipping down into upper 20s and low 30s.

  • Weekend: Sunshine returns with seasonal conditions.
  • New Year: Cool and dry, highs around 50
  • Next Week: Seasonal with a few chances for precip.
The next chance for precipitation will be as another system comes our way for early 2024 when we could see a few showers across the area on Tuesday morning, but confidence is low on the precipitation chances playing out. However, as we head into late next week, we are watching trends for a couple systems that could be a little stronger and bring better precipitation chances to the area.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

